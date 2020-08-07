Under-investment in healthcare is a wake-up call: Dilip Jose of Manipal Health

Bengaluru: The covid-19 pandemic has revealed the lack of synergy between public and private healthcare infrastructure across India. The panic and chaos didn’t help the situation but highlighted the need to improve healthcare facilities particularly in a crisis. In an interview, Dilip Jose, managing director and CEO, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd that has 6,000 beds in 15 hospitals in India and overseas, spoke on investments in healthcare, challenges and preparing for the future. Edited excerpts:

How did Manipal approach the covid-19 situation?

This is an unprecedented situation and therefore there is no playbook to go by. In late March, most treatment protocols were evolving and not much clarity on how the virus spreads. We observed the pattern from our hospitals in Delhi, Jaipur, Vijayawada that were in different stages of infection. Bengaluru got into peak in the last 10-15 days and we learnt to improvise.

What were the challenges?

We saw that fairly ill people facing disease progression like cardiac, renal and cancer were not willing to get treated because of the fear and stayed away from hospitals. Keeping the morale of our frontline staff and severe cash flows were some of the other challenges.

How can the government find this balance between public and private healthcare?

There has been decades of under-investment in the healthcare sector. The government spends only around 1 or 1.2% of the GDP on healthcare. The way we went about building roads, highways, mobile networks, airports ...healthcare is equally important. Creating healthcare infrastructure is something that got missed out. We have seen SARS, H1N1, MERS and multiple pandemics in the last 20 years and covid won’t be the last. We need to invest in healthcare in districts and small towns as the bulk of technology, talent is focused in big cities.

Have private hospitals stepped up amid the situation?

All across India, the private sector has 7-8 lakh beds and smaller nursing homes account for a significant number. When covid really struck in April, May, it was an existential challenge for the smaller hospitals and many of them closed temporarily or permanently. Now the situation is much better and Bengaluru is fairly comfortable. The concern should now be speed of allocating beds which is happening and the panic is reducing.

Do you think the prices set by the government are fair?

The issues or the pricing particularly becomes unpredictable when a patient ends up in the ICU. Normally 80-85% of the patients go through a normal 10-day course without requiring any intensive care or intervention. Here the prices work out or losses not so significant. But when a patient is on a ventilator, there's no predictability of what the cost can be.

How has the Manipal organization been impacted financially due to the crisis?

In the short term, we have taken measures like cutting 25% salaries for senior management and doctors but not for frontline workers. We secured a moratorium but we need to service these debts after this period, make payments deferred to vendors, reduction in rent. So unless things pick up in the next couple of months, it becomes difficult to handle. But losses will be there for another quarter as things stand. Our occupancy was 65-70% on average which dropped to 30% in April and is now at 45%. As transportation opens up and international flights resume, we could see business return to pre-covid levels and by quarter four, we think things would slowly come back closer to normal.

Has the cash flow problem impacted any investment plans of Manipal?

Wherever we have the option to delay capital expenditure, we have but nothing that impacts patient care. Maybe we lost a year as a sector.

