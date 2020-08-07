Under-investment in healthcare is a wake-up call: Dilip Jose of Manipal Health

In the short term, we have taken measures like cutting 25% salaries for senior management and doctors but not for frontline workers. We secured a moratorium but we need to service these debts after this period, make payments deferred to vendors, reduction in rent. So unless things pick up in the next couple of months, it becomes difficult to handle. But losses will be there for another quarter as things stand. Our occupancy was 65-70% on average which dropped to 30% in April and is now at 45%. As transportation opens up and international flights resume, we could see business return to pre-covid levels and by quarter four, we think things would slowly come back closer to normal.