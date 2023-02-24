Under Modi govt, funds for tribal welfare have increased to ₹89,000 crore: Shah
- Amit Shah addressing the ‘Kol Mahakumbh’ on the occasion of Shabri Mata Jayanti in Satna in Madhya Pradesh
Reaching out to tribals who constitute more than 21% of Madhya Pradesh population, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narendra Modi government was committed to their welfare and pointed out it had allocated ₹89,000 crore for various schemes and programmes targeted at the community after assuming office in 2014.
