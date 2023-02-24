Reaching out to tribals who constitute more than 21% of Madhya Pradesh population, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narendra Modi government was committed to their welfare and pointed out it had allocated ₹89,000 crore for various schemes and programmes targeted at the community after assuming office in 2014.

He was addressing the ‘Kol Mahakumbh’ on the occasion of Shabri Mata Jayanti in Satna in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year and Scheduled Tribes make up a sizable part of the electorate.

In his address, Amit Shah said that the foundation stone of 70 development works worth ₹507 crore and many other works of ₹26 crore inaugurated today, under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has done many works for the welfare of Kol community and tribal brothers and sisters.

The Union Home Minister said that Antyodaya means to pave the way to live with dignity for the poor of the society. He said that after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi said that his government is the government of Tribals, Dalits, backward and poor people. Fulfilling his each and every promise, Modi has worked to implement poor welfare schemes at the grassroot level.

During the previous government, there were no toilets in the houses, Modi built toilets in 10 crore houses, of which the maximum toilets were built in the homes of tribals.

The prime minister gave houses to 3 crore people, provided electricity, gas cylinders, took care of the entire health expenses of up to 5 lakhs and provided both doses of Corona vaccine free of cost. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also decided to give 5 kg of grain per month to every poor household.

Amit Shah said that Kol community had very significant contribution in freedom movement. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is establishing tribal freedom fighters museum across the country at a cost of ₹200 crore, the bravery of 1831’s Kol rebel is engraved in all the museums.

He said that be it the bravery of Gond Maharani Durgavati, sacrifice of Rani Kamalapati, be it freedom Fighter Buddha Bhagat and Jova Bhagat, all of them have been revered and commemorated by the government of Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He said that Shivraj Singh Chauhan has also built the memorial of Shri Raghunath Sah and Shri Shankar Sah at a cost of about ₹5 crores.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that during the previous government, ₹24,000 crore were given for tribal community in the budget, which was increased to around Rs. 90,000 crore by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that earlier there were 167 Eklavya Model School for children of tribal community, their number has been increased to 690. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the amount of scholarship from ₹978 crore to ₹2,533 crore.

He said that all the programmes launched by government of Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan for poor and tribal welfare were stopped by the previous government, but soon after the formation of Government under the leadership of Shivraj, the Madhya Pradesh government started them again.

He said that the double engine government under Narendra Modi at the Centre and Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Madhya Pradesh is determined to bring happiness to the lives of every poor of the state.