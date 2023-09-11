‘Under your leadership…’: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi as G20 Summit concludes1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 05:42 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi on successful G20 Summit, praises unity between nations for a better future.
Shah Rukh Khan shared a congratulatory message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening as the G20 Summit drew to a close. The two day event involving the world's biggest economies was hosted in New Delhi amid an increasingly convoluted geopolitical landscape. Indeed the successful adoption of the G20 Leaders' Declaration has been dubbed a ‘coup’ for host PM Modi.