Shah Rukh Khan shared a congratulatory message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening as the G20 Summit drew to a close. The two day event involving the world's biggest economies was hosted in New Delhi amid an increasingly convoluted geopolitical landscape. Indeed the successful adoption of the G20 Leaders' Declaration has been dubbed a ‘coup’ for host PM Modi.

“Congratulations to Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…" Khan tweeted.

The G20 Summit came to a successful end on Sunday afternoon with a slew of bilateral meetings with world leaders and the announcement of various initiatives to pave the path for enhanced relations.

The two-day event was attended by top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the raging success of his latest film. 'Jawan' hit the theatres on September 7 and set box office records on day 1. The Hindi version of the film has so far collected ₹180.45 crore in India.

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone could be seen in a guest appearance role. The film received massive responses from the audience as well as the critics.

SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. No release date has been given for the same.

