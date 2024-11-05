Gujarat Bullet Train Bridge Collapse: Under-construction bullet train bridge collapses in Anand, one dead

  • Gujarat Bullet Train Bridge Collapse: In the bridge collapse, one died while many were feared trapped under the debris and prompted an urgent response from local authorities.

Livemint
Updated5 Nov 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Gujarat Bullet Train bridge collapses in Anand. (PC-ANI)
Gujarat Bullet Train bridge collapses in Anand. (PC-ANI)

Gujarat Bullet Train Bridge Collapse: In a tragic incident, an under-construction bridge for the bullet train collapsed in Gujarat's Anand, reported ANI.

In the bridge collapse, many were feared trapped under the debris and prompted an urgent response from local authorities.

With the report of the bridge collapse reached the ears of the authorities, both officials from the Anand Police and fire brigade rushed to the scene. They have initiated the rescue operations in full swing, with teams working tirelessly to save all the trapped people beneath the rubble.

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said, as ANI quoted, "Today evening at Mahi river, at construction site of bullet train project three laborers trapped in between concrete blocks. Rescue operation is in progress using cranes and excavators. One labour has been rescued and has been recovering in the hospital."

“Today evening at Mahi river at construction site of bullet train project three laborers trapped in between concrete blocks. Rescue operation is in progress using cranes and excavators. One labour has been rescued and has been recovering in the hospital, ” the NHSRCL added.

Meanwhile reports arrived that one worker died as part of under-construction bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route collapses near Valsad, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

"According to the primary information, 3-4 workers were trapped under the debris after the bridge collapsed. The rescue operation started immediately. Two people have already been rescued and were taken to the hospital," the news agency quoted Anand SP Gourav Jasani as saying on bridge collapse near Vasad village in Gujarat.

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGujarat Bullet Train Bridge Collapse: Under-construction bullet train bridge collapses in Anand, one dead

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.