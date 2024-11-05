Gujarat Bullet Train Bridge Collapse: Under-construction bullet train bridge collapses in Anand, one dead

Gujarat Bullet Train Bridge Collapse: In a tragic incident, an under-construction bridge for the bullet train collapsed in Gujarat's Anand, reported ANI.

In the bridge collapse, many were feared trapped under the debris and prompted an urgent response from local authorities.

With the report of the bridge collapse reached the ears of the authorities, both officials from the Anand Police and fire brigade rushed to the scene. They have initiated the rescue operations in full swing, with teams working tirelessly to save all the trapped people beneath the rubble.

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said, as ANI quoted, "Today evening at Mahi river, at construction site of bullet train project three laborers trapped in between concrete blocks. Rescue operation is in progress using cranes and excavators. One labour has been rescued and has been recovering in the hospital."

Meanwhile reports arrived that one worker died as part of under-construction bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route collapses near Valsad, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

"According to the primary information, 3-4 workers were trapped under the debris after the bridge collapsed. The rescue operation started immediately. Two people have already been rescued and were taken to the hospital," the news agency quoted Anand SP Gourav Jasani as saying on bridge collapse near Vasad village in Gujarat.