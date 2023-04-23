Why inflation rarely feels right1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Pooja explains to her mother-in-law and friend the concept of inflation and how it is calculated based on a consumption basket of goods and services. She also explains that inflation is different for everyone based on their individual consumption patterns. The RBI raises interest rates to control inflation by discouraging borrowing and spending.
Mumbai: [ Scene 1] The flat was quiet. Mummy ji had finally gone back home. Pooja’s husband, Rahul, was accompanying Mummy ji. Pooja had taken the opportunity and worked late into the night and completed the first chapter of her PhD thesis. The quietness was interrupted when her phone started to ring.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×