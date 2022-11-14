Understanding of ‘life’ in youth can influence generations to be pro-planet-people: environment minister

NEW DELHI :Developing an understanding of LiFE in the younger generation is essential to foster responsible consumption patterns and influence lifestyle choices of the generations to Pro-Planet-People, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday.
NEW DELHI :Developing an understanding of LiFE in the younger generation is essential to foster responsible consumption patterns and influence lifestyle choices of the generations to Pro-Planet-People, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday.
Addressing the launch of ‘In Our LiFEtime’ campaign at COP27, the minister said that one of the key stakeholders are the youth of today. “The campaign gives a global call for ideas from youth across the world who are passionate about living environment conscious lives. The youth will be encouraged to submit their climate actions that contribute to lifestyles for the environment within their capacity, which are sustainable and scalable, and serve as good practices that can be shared globally."
Addressing the launch of ‘In Our LiFEtime’ campaign at COP27, the minister said that one of the key stakeholders are the youth of today. “The campaign gives a global call for ideas from youth across the world who are passionate about living environment conscious lives. The youth will be encouraged to submit their climate actions that contribute to lifestyles for the environment within their capacity, which are sustainable and scalable, and serve as good practices that can be shared globally."
Yadav added that across regions in India, youth has demonstrated strong will to carry forward the century’s old traditions where their daily lifestyles have been respecting, preserving and nurturing environment.
Yadav added that across regions in India, youth has demonstrated strong will to carry forward the century’s old traditions where their daily lifestyles have been respecting, preserving and nurturing environment.
He said that the young people are adept at popularizing new habits; embracing technologies and are best placed to contribute to the fight against climate change. “The youth need to make low- carbon career choices and adopt such lifestyles as a part of their everyday life."
He said that the young people are adept at popularizing new habits; embracing technologies and are best placed to contribute to the fight against climate change. “The youth need to make low- carbon career choices and adopt such lifestyles as a part of their everyday life."
The minister further said that the youth should be encouraged to take an active part in the decision-making at local, national and global levels. “They can actively support initiatives that will lead to the passage of far-reaching legislation."
The minister further said that the youth should be encouraged to take an active part in the decision-making at local, national and global levels. “They can actively support initiatives that will lead to the passage of far-reaching legislation."
“In Our LiFEtime campaign is a great way to encourage youth to become the ambassadors of sustainable lifestyle practices and grow into leaders that lead the way in biodiversity conservation and natural resource management. The campaign will involve more youth in the conversation about climate change, adaptation and mitigation, and provide them a platform to share their concerns, issues and solutions with the leaders of the world," Yadav added.
“In Our LiFEtime campaign is a great way to encourage youth to become the ambassadors of sustainable lifestyle practices and grow into leaders that lead the way in biodiversity conservation and natural resource management. The campaign will involve more youth in the conversation about climate change, adaptation and mitigation, and provide them a platform to share their concerns, issues and solutions with the leaders of the world," Yadav added.
National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), under the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), jointly launched “In Our LiFEtime" campaign to encourage youth between the ages of 18 to 23 years to become message bearers of sustainable lifestyles.
National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), under the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), jointly launched “In Our LiFEtime" campaign to encourage youth between the ages of 18 to 23 years to become message bearers of sustainable lifestyles.
This campaign envisions to recognize youth from around the world taking climate action initiatives that resonate with the concept of LiFE.
This campaign envisions to recognize youth from around the world taking climate action initiatives that resonate with the concept of LiFE.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.