Understanding of ‘life’ in youth can influence generations to be pro-planet-people: environment minister

Addressing the launch of ‘In Our LiFEtime’ campaign at COP27, the minister said that one of the key stakeholders are the youth of today. “The campaign gives a global call for ideas from youth across the world who are passionate about living environment conscious lives. The youth will be encouraged to submit their climate actions that contribute to lifestyles for the environment within their capacity, which are sustainable and scalable, and serve as good practices that can be shared globally."