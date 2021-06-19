Understanding Pakistan's overtures for peace with India

However, Willasey-Wilsey also addressed the idea that all three countries have real interests in preventing this situation from getting out of hand. "For example, India got a shock when it found itself exposed to China and Pakistan at the same time. Prime Minister Modi still needs China if he is to lift the Indian economy, which is his main aim. For its part, China recognizes the vulnerability of its Himalayan border and the possibility that it could be used (by the West through India) to restabilise its two most vulnerable provinces. And Pakistan, although committed to its all-weather partnership with China, does not wish China to be its only major alliance and does not want to become a vassal state."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}