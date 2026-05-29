‘Undertaken wide-ranging security reforms after NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row’: NTA tells SC

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has told the Supreme Court that it has implemented extensive structural and security reforms in the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and the cancellation of the examination, ANI reported.

The issue arises from petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the United Doctors Front (UDF), which have called for a comprehensive restructuring of the examination authority over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026.

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What did NTA say in its affidavit? In its affidavit, the NTA stated that a High-Powered Steering Committee (HPSC), in a meeting held on April 17, 2026, reviewed preparations for NEET-UG 2026 and recommended extensive pre-exam, during-exam and post-exam safeguards. These included mandatory CCTV checks and preservation of footage for at least 90 days, mock drills at examination centres, weather-based contingency planning, verification of power backup systems, emergency medical facilities, and detailed inspections of centres in the week preceding the examination.

The committee also recommended post-examination forensic analysis of CCTV footage to detect anomalies and irregular conduct that may not be identifiable in real time.

The affidavit further stated that the HPSC will reconvene after the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 to deliberate, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, whether future NEET examinations should be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode or continue in Pen-and-Paper Test (PPT) mode.

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The NTA also informed the Court that several recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) have already been implemented or are at an advanced stage of implementation.

As part of the restructuring process, 16 new senior posts have been created within the NTA, including Director and Joint Director-level positions. Two Joint Secretary-level officers have been designated as Additional Director Generals to supervise technology operations and test security, respectively. A Secretary-level officer was also appointed as Director General of the NTA in March 2026.

The agency further stated that domain experts from institutions such as IITs, UGC, CBSE, KVS and IGNOU have been engaged to strengthen examination management and security mechanisms. On the issue of institutional coordination, the NTA stated that State-Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) and District-Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs) have been established nationwide to ensure the secure and smooth conduct of examinations.

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As per the affidavit, 18 SLCCs and 621 DLCCs were operational by the time NEET-UG 2026 was held on May 3, 2026. These committees comprise officials from the administration, police, intelligence agencies, the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and the NTA, with the aim of enhancing surveillance and improving coordination during examinations.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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