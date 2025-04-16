‘Undertrial Shahnawaz was with Christian Michel in same ward’: Delhi court on ’attempt to poison’ claims

A Delhi court directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent on Wednesday to appear before it. The court noted that an undertrial, Shahnawaz, was kept in the same ward as AgustaWestland "middleman" Christian Michel James. Shahnawaz has 41 complaints against him in regard to his conduct in the jail.

Advertisement

The court's statement came after AgustaWestland "middleman" Christian Michel James claimed that attempts were made to poison him inside the prison.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal had earlier sought a status report form the DG (prisons), Tihar Jail on the application filed by James over the "specific serious allegations".

The judge had then directed the official to file the report by April 16, 2025 detailing the action taken after James levelled the allegations.

Who is Christian Michel James? Probe agencies reported irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from Italian manufacturing company AgustaWestland.

Christian Michel was accused of being a 'middleman' for the alleged illegal transactions that took place in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case. He was among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case and the other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Advertisement

Also Read | Patrick Reed wins Green jacket while playing in Azalea colours at Augusta

Read More

The AgustaWestland scandal surfaced in 2013, revealing bribes allegedly paid to middlemen and Indian officials to secure a ₹3,600 crore contract for 12 VVIP helicopters.

Investigations suggested specifications were altered to favour AgustaWestland, including changes to operating ceilings.

Also Read | AugustaWestland deal: NCP against sacking Goa governor

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet against James in June 2016 and alleged he received 30 million euros (about ₹225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Christian Michel, a British national, was arrested in December 2018 after he was extradited from Dubai, where he spent four months in custody.

Also Read | Govt orders probe into Augusta Westland helicopter buy: sources