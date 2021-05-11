Chhota Rajan was admitted to AIIMS hospital on April 26 after he tested positive Covid
Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015
Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS here for treatment after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said.
