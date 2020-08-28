Subscribe
Home >News >India >Underwriters rescue government bond auction second time in three weeks
On 14 August, nearly 4,650 crore of 10 year G-sec paper remained unsold despite banks sitting in excess liquidity.

Underwriters rescue government bond auction second time in three weeks

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • On Friday’s auction, primary dealers bought bonds worth 17,980 crore, while only 16.2 crore worth of bonds got sold to other market participants, RBI said in a press release.

Mumbai: The auction of the 10-year government securities (G-sec) carrying a coupon rate of 5.77% on Friday to raise 18,000 crore devolved almost fully. This is the second consecutive time when the 10-year paper failed to receive any interest from buyers, forcing the primary dealers to absorb the quantum.

On Friday’s auction, primary dealers bought bonds worth 17,980 crore, while only 16.2 crore worth of bonds got sold to other market participants, RBI said in a press release.

The government had planned to sell 18,000 crore of 2030 bonds at a lower cut-off yield of 6.1448% compared to estimated 6.22%

Separately, the government also sold 3,000 crore of 5.09% 2022 bonds as planned at cut-off yield of 4.2349%, 4,000 crore of FRB 2033 bonds at 4.8496% and 5,000 crore of new 2060 bonds at 6.80% cutoff.

The yield on the 10-year bond closed at 6.14%, down 1 basis points from its previous close. Over the last four weeks, bond yields have increased by 36 basis points owing to concerns that consumer price inflation could exceed 10% in 3 months at a time when economic recovery is lagging.

