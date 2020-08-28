Underwriters rescue government bond auction second time in three weeks

Mumbai: The auction of the 10-year government securities (G-sec) carrying a coupon rate of 5.77% on Friday to raise ₹18,000 crore devolved almost fully. This is the second consecutive time when the 10-year paper failed to receive any interest from buyers, forcing the primary dealers to absorb the quantum.

On 14 August, nearly ₹4,650 crore of 10 year G-sec paper remained unsold despite banks sitting in excess liquidity.

On 14 August, nearly ₹4,650 crore of 10 year G-sec paper remained unsold despite banks sitting in excess liquidity.

On Friday’s auction, primary dealers bought bonds worth ₹17,980 crore, while only ₹16.2 crore worth of bonds got sold to other market participants, RBI said in a press release.

The government had planned to sell ₹18,000 crore of 2030 bonds at a lower cut-off yield of 6.1448% compared to estimated 6.22%

Separately, the government also sold ₹3,000 crore of 5.09% 2022 bonds as planned at cut-off yield of 4.2349%, ₹4,000 crore of FRB 2033 bonds at 4.8496% and ₹5,000 crore of new 2060 bonds at 6.80% cutoff.

The yield on the 10-year bond closed at 6.14%, down 1 basis points from its previous close. Over the last four weeks, bond yields have increased by 36 basis points owing to concerns that consumer price inflation could exceed 10% in 3 months at a time when economic recovery is lagging.

