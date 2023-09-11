Delhi Declaration at G20 ‘undoubtedly a diplomatic triumph’ says Shashi Tharoor ‘but also an attempt...’3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praises the New Delhi Declaration of the G20 as a diplomatic triumph for India. He also criticizes the ruling party for using the event for their own benefit.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauded the New Delhi Declaration of the G20 members, saying that it "undoubtedly" represents "a diplomatic triumph for India".
