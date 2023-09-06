UNDP could expand sustainable partnerships1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
The UNDP is calling for additional financing for developing countries to address the impact of covid-19 and the Ukraine war, but faces challenges due to cutbacks in development assistance
New Delhi: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) could expand its sustainable business partnerships that connect private CSR funds with government development needs, said Isabelle Tschan, UNDP’s Deputy Resident Representative in India. In an exclusive interview with Mint, Tschan pointed to the Akanksha CSR Facilitation platform, which was set up in collaboration with the government of Karnataka and helps match private funds to the state government’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) priorities. The Akanksha platform was launched in May 2021 and offers a number of SDG-linked programmes that are available to CSR donors, who are guided through AI match-analysis. The programme has managed to funnel over $50 million towards SDG priorities, according to the UNDP’s figures.