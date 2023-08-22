UNDP partners govt to fast-track sustainable development in northeast1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Under this strategic collaboration, UNDP will provide crucial technical support to MDoNER in several key areas, including fast-tracking progress on the SDGs
New Delhi: Ministry of development of north eastern region (MDoNER) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) joined hands on Tuesday to enhance and expedite sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the northeastern.
