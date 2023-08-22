comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 22 2023 15:51:05
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.55 1.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.55 0.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 619.85 -0.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.3 -0.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 247.8 0.22%
Business News/ News / India/  UNDP partners govt to fast-track sustainable development in northeast
Back

New Delhi: Ministry of development of north eastern region (MDoNER) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) joined hands on Tuesday to enhance and expedite sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the northeastern.

Under this strategic collaboration, UNDP will provide crucial technical support to MDoNER in several key areas, including fast-tracking progress on the SDGs, monitoring and evaluation, capacity building, support for aspirational districts and blocks, and the deployment of emerging technologies in governance.

Minister of state, MDoNER, B.L. Verma said, “The Ministry of DoNER has taken remarkable strides across critical sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, health, education, climate change and economic growth to transform the lives of the people in the region. In this journey, UNDP has been our key partner in promoting data-driven decision-making, especially through the North East Region District SDG Index"

Ulrika Modéer, representing UNDP, said "UNDP is privileged to sign this MoU with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. We are committed to supporting national and sub-national efforts to accelerate progress on the goals by providing technical support on SDG localization and improved capacities towards implementation and monitoring of programmes." 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App