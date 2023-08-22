UNDP partners govt to fast-track sustainable development in northeast

New Delhi: Ministry of development of north eastern region (MDoNER) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) joined hands on Tuesday to enhance and expedite sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the northeastern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under this strategic collaboration, UNDP will provide crucial technical support to MDoNER in several key areas, including fast-tracking progress on the SDGs, monitoring and evaluation, capacity building, support for aspirational districts and blocks, and the deployment of emerging technologies in governance.

Minister of state, MDoNER, B.L. Verma said, "The Ministry of DoNER has taken remarkable strides across critical sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, health, education, climate change and economic growth to transform the lives of the people in the region. In this journey, UNDP has been our key partner in promoting data-driven decision-making, especially through the North East Region District SDG Index"

Ulrika Modéer, representing UNDP, said "UNDP is privileged to sign this MoU with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. We are committed to supporting national and sub-national efforts to accelerate progress on the goals by providing technical support on SDG localization and improved capacities towards implementation and monitoring of programmes."