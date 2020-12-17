Unease over new labour laws may be behind factory unrest

Companies and industry bodies have lobbied for amendments that allow for greater flexibility for corporations and for doing away with archaic laws. “There is a misconception in the eyes of the workmen on the new laws. There are only two or three items (in the new laws) that benefit large corporations but the amendments define who a worker is, mandate appointment letters and social security that was only a benefit of white-collar workers and talk for the very first time of a minimum national wage that would benefit the workers who are at the bottom of the pyramid," said M.S. Unnikrishnan, chairman, National Committee on Industrial Relations at Confederation of Indian Industries.