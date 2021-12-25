New Delhi: Nearly 70% urban Indians believe the country is moving in the right direction, according to findings of the Ipsos What Worries the World global survey for December. Indians, however, worry about unemployment with concerns around job security topping their list.

Financial and political corruption is the second leading cause of worry among urban Indians, it said.

Worldwide, coronavirus has once again emerged as the top-most cause of worry due to the spread of the omicron variant. Among Indians, the pandemic is the third leading cause of worry with concerns around the coronavirus climbing a notch compared to the last month, the researcher said.

The research agency carried out its latest What Worries the World global survey, in December. The survey is conducted in 28 countries via the Ipsos online panel system. The countries included are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States. In all 19,003 online interviews were conducted between November 19th and December 3rd 2021.

At least 65% global citizens were downbeat about the prospects of their country with Peru and Colombia being the most pessimistic believing their respective countries were on the wrong track.

Meanwhile, in India, at least seven in ten urban Indians believe that India is moving in the right direction.

“India is placed 2nd in the pecking order in optimism, Saudi Arabia comes up tops with at least 86% of its citizens polled believing their country is moving in the right direction," the researcher said while revealing findings of the survey.

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, attributed this sentiment in the country to the reopening and a resurgence in consumer spending. “The survey is about governance and our cautious approach in the last few months has led to increased vaccination and mass reductions in community transmissions and this is reflected in high optimism among urban Indians. But Omicron has hit our market and the numbers are going up. Stringent Covid protocols will need to be the order of the day to tackle the virus in the initial stages," he said.

In India, issues of unemployment, financial and political corruption and coronavirus will need maximum focus to mitigate their impact, added Adarkar.

