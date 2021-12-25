Unemployment, coronavirus top worries among urban Indians: Survey

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, attributed this sentiment in the country to the reopening and a resurgence in consumer spending. “The survey is about governance and our cautious approach in the last few months has led to increased vaccination and mass reductions in community transmissions and this is reflected in high optimism among urban Indians. But Omicron has hit our market and the numbers are going up. Stringent Covid protocols will need to be the order of the day to tackle the virus in the initial stages," he said.