Unemployment crisis: 83% of jobless Indians are youth, says International Labour Organisation Report
As per the ILO report, the proportion of educated youth (with at least secondary education), who are unemployed, has nearly doubled to 65.7 percent in 2022 from 35.2 percent in 2000.
India’s youth continue to grapple with soaring unemployment rates, with nearly 83 percent of the jobless population belonging to this demographic, as per the India Employment Report 2024 jointly published by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD).