Unemployment in Uttar Pradesh decreased 0.7 pct points, fell to 20.8% in May 2020: CMIE
Unemployment in Uttar Pradesh less than than national unemployment rate of 23.5%
Unemployment in Uttar Pradesh less than than national unemployment rate of 23.5%
Uttar Pradesh's unemployment rate decreased 0.7 percentage points, falling to 20.8% in May 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Over a longer time period, unemployment has moved from 8.1% in Nov 2019 to its current rate.
Unemployment in Uttar Pradesh was less than than the national rate of 23.5%. Nationwide, unemployment was highest in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Delhi at 59.2%, 46.2%, and 44.9% respectively. It was lowest in Uttarakhand, Assam, and Odisha at 8.0%, 9.6%, and 9.6% respectively. Tap or mouseover on a state in the map below to see unemployment numbers for it.
There are few frequently updated government metrics for tracking jobs in India, particularly in the informal sector. As a consequence, high frequency indicators like the CMIE Unemployment Survey tend to be used as a proxy for evaluating the health of the labour market. The survey has a sample size of 43,600 households per month that are well distributed geographically, and across urban and rural areas.
Data has been sourced from the CMIE Unemployment website.
