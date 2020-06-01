Unemployment in West Bengal remained steady at 17.4% in May 2020: CMIE

Unemployment in West Bengal was less than than the national rate of 23.5%. Nationwide, unemployment was highest in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Delhi at 59.2%, 46.2%, and 44.9% respectively. It was lowest in Uttarakhand, Assam, and Odisha at 8.0%, 9.6%, and 9.6% respectively. Tap or mouseover on a state in the map below to see unemployment numbers for it.