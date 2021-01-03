Unemployment rate at 6-month high in Dec despite revival signs

“The job market in India is in a complicated situation. Demand is low and the economy has not revived enough. Open unemployment (the situation when a person is educated and willing to work, but is unable to get a job) is one part. The other side is how to bring back people, especially women workers, who have fallen off the employment pool," said Amit Basole, associate professor of economics at Azim Premji University in Karnataka. Supply side constraints have eased, but the policy focus should be on reviving demand, he said. “Constrained demand contributes to low employment generation and low income and push people off the labour market," Basole said. An immediate measure can be to put more cash in the hands of people through their Jan Dhan accounts, he said.