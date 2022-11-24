India's unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in July-Sept 2022: NSO survey2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Joblessness was high in July-September 2021 mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country.
Unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2 per cent during July-September 2022 from 9.8 per cent a year ago, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Thursday.