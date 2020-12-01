Unemployment rate drops in rural and urban India in November

New Delhi: Unemployment rate dropped in rural and urban India in November against the previous month, indicating an uptick in economic activities, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The CMIE monthly number shows that while the overall unemployment rate in India dropped to 6.51% in November against 6.98% in October, rural jobless rate declined to 6.26% from 6.9% in October.

Jobless rate in urban India was higher than rural and overall unemployment rate at 7.07%. It had dropped marginally from 7.15% in October.

While the fall in overall jobless rate may cheer policy makers, almost half a dozen states, including some large and relatively industrialized ones, continue to report unemployment rate in double digits.

Some of these states also reported increase in unemployment rate in the reported month despite economic activities picking up. Haryana reported 25.6% unemployment rate, Rajasthan 18.6% and Goa 16%.

Despite the fall in overall jobless rate, economists and experts argue that the rate should be seen vis-a-vis the labour force participation (LFP) rate. The low LFP indicates more people are staying off the labour market due to the ongoing economic crisis. Hence, the drop in unemployment rate is not giving a complete picture of the jobs sector.

