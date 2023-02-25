Unemployment rate drops to 7.2% in October-December 2022: Report
The 17th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed that the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in April-June was 7.6% last year in urban areas. In January-March 2022, the UR was 8.2%
In urban areas, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 7.2% from October to December 2022 from 8.7% a year ago, according to the National Sample Survey (NSSO) report.
