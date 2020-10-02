Unemployment rate falls in September, but it’s deceptive, says CMIE

New Delhi: Unemployment rate has fallen visibly in September compared with August, but the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has said it's not a cause for celebration as yet.

Overall job loss rate for September was pegged at 6.67% as against 8.35% in August, while urban unemployment rate was at 8.45% against 9.83%, CMIE data shows.

“Other weekly labour market metrics for the month of September so far indicate deterioration in conditions compared to the situation in August, and also compared to the earlier months since the recovery. The month of August itself had seen stagnation in the recovery process from the precipitous lockdown-induced fall of April," CMIE said in a post on its website. "The Deterioration from the August-stagnation implies a possible slipping away of the recovery process seen till recently. This is what emerges from the trend in the labour participation rate and the employment rate."

The post refers to first three weeks of September. In the week ended 20 September, the national unemployment rate was 6.35% and urban unemployment rate was 8.83%. The monthly September data shows deterioration in national unemployment rate (6.67%) and improvement in urban unemployment rate (8.45%).

“The 30-day moving average of labour-force participation rate (LPR) as of September 20, was 40.3%. These compare poorly with the 40.96% penciled in August. The LPR seems to have peaked a month ago in the week ended August 16. Since then, it has dropped...the average LPR from June through mid-August was almost 40.9 per cent. This average has dropped to 40.45% for the period mid-August through mid-September," CMIE chief executive Mahesh Vyas has written in the post.

A falling labour participation rate indicates that a smaller proportion of the working age population is employed, or is unemployed and is looking for employment. In other words, people who are employed and those unemployed but are actively looking for employment together make the labour force.

A shrinking labour force compared to the total working age population is a sign of a deteriorating labour market. It indicates that people are so discouraged by the conditions that they prefer to sit out and not participate in the jobs market, CMIE wrote.

“The fall in the unemployment rate seen in recent weeks is meaningless and misleading in the face of a falling labour participation rate and a falling trend in the employment rate," CMIE wrote in its post.

Post the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, India saw one of its worst phases of employment with April and May witnessing an unemployment rate of 23.52% and 21.7%, respectively. In the same period, urban unemployment rate was 25% in April and 23.14% in May, as per CMIE data.

