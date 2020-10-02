Unemployment rate falls in September, but it’s deceptive, says CMIE

“Other weekly labour market metrics for the month of September so far indicate deterioration in conditions compared to the situation in August, and also compared to the earlier months since the recovery. The month of August itself had seen stagnation in the recovery process from the precipitous lockdown-induced fall of April," CMIE said in a post on its website. "The Deterioration from the August-stagnation implies a possible slipping away of the recovery process seen till recently. This is what emerges from the trend in the labour participation rate and the employment rate."