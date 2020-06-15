Unemployment rate falls sharply; closer to pre-lockdown period

NEW DELHI: India’s job loss rate fell to 11.63% in the week ended 14 June from 17.51% in the previous week, taking the overall unemployment scenario closer to the pre-lockdown period as offices, shops and self-employment avenues reopened.

According to the fresh data by Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), the rural job loss rate dropped more than the overall national unemployment figures indicative of the impact of unlocking process on the labour market. The rural unemployment rate declined from 17.71% in week ended 7 June to 10.96% in week ended 14 June. In the pre-lockdown week, the job loss rate in rural India was 8.29% and overall unemployment rate was 8.41%.

Industry experts and economists, however, argued that the improvement in jobs’ space is largely due to growth in casual work and self-employment activities, and should not be construed as growth in formal sector jobs. They argued that though industrial activities have started picking up gradually, the wage employment and formal sector jobs recovery will take a much longer time.

“The long lockdown wiped out the self-employment space, and when the unlocking has picked up, this category of people are going back to earn their livelihood, which is showing in this survey findings," said Muralidharan Thyagarajan, chairman of TMI Group, a leading human resource company.

Surveys have their own limitations but if we analyze the available data points, and the ground level interactions with people and corporates, we can say that non-wage work is coming back, he said. "At least 75% of people in the labour market are in non-wage work earning livelihood through self-employment including agricultural work, and casual jobs," Thyagarajan said.

“The decent formal sector jobs will take over a year to recover from the covid-19 pain. Unless we help demand creation, businesses will not be able to create enough jobs," he added.

Santosh Mehrotra, a labour economist and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said there are three reasons why the numbers may be cheering up. “The sowing season is on which must be absorbing people, second, the unlocking has resumed livelihood activities which were thrown out of gear due to the lockdown and third, demand for works under national rural employment guarantee scheme has gone up," Mehrotra, chairperson of the Centre for Informal Sector and Labour Studies at JNU.

“But these are not formal jobs. We were talking about a four-decade high unemployment rate before covid-19 lockdown, and if the job loss rate stays around 10-12% think of the overall impact on people. It is a crisis for any labour-market," said Mehrotra.

And lack of decent jobs, experts argue, has the potential to adversely impact the poor most and will push more people to poverty. “Who were earlier in wage employment and have gone back to villages are now either in casual work or agri-work. Drivers with monthly wage or office support staff who have gone back due to job loss and wage loss will increasingly get into informality. Technically, they will be called employed, but are they in decent works?" asked Aroop Mitra, a professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth, in New Delhi.

Thyagarajan said the urban employment is still high and it shows the stress in the formal sector jobs. The high rate of infections, lack of demand, and income loss of consumers are all playing their role in the urban unemployment space. The CMIE data Monday almost corroborated this while showing that urban unemployment rate (13.1%) is still higher than both rural and overall job loss rate.

