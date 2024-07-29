Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above fell to 3.2% in FY23

Unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above fell to 3.2% in FY23

Rhik Kundu

  • The Union Budget for 2024-25 announced a package of five schemes and initiatives aimed at facilitating employment, skilling, and other opportunities for 41 million youth over a five-year period, with a central outlay of 2 trillion.

The Indian government aims to shift a large chunk of the workforce from the informal sector to the formal. (File Photo: HT)

New Delhi: India's estimated unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 years and above fell to 3.2% in fiscal year 2023 (FY23), a significant decline from 6% in FY18, according to the labour ministry. The ministry's numbers are based on the latest Annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report and highlights a notable increase in employment over the years, accompanied by a steady decrease in the unemployment rate.

For the 15+ age group, the unemployment rate saw a consistent decline from 5.8% in FY19 to 4.8% in FY20, 4.2% in FY21, 4.1% in FY22, and reaching 3.2% in FY23. Meanwhile, the worker-population ratio for the same demographic rose from 47.3% in FY19 to 50.9% in FY20, 52.6% in FY21, 52.9% in FY22, and 56% in FY23.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The report also highlighted the unemployment rate for youth aged 15-29 years, which stood at 10% in FY23, down from 17.8% in FY18. This age group's unemployment rate showed a gradual reduction from 17.3% in FY19 to 15% in FY20, 12.9% in FY21, and 12.4% in FY22.

"As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest KLEMS data, employment in the country increased to 64.33 crore in the year 2023-24 compared to 47.15 crore in 2014-15. Total increase in employment during 2014-15 to 2023-24 is about 17.19 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

Also read | Finding jobs: What surveys tell us about India’s biggest puzzle

Additionally, the Union Budget for 2024-25 announced a package of five schemes and initiatives aimed at facilitating employment, skilling, and other opportunities for 41 million youth over a five-year period, with a central outlay of 2 trillion.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rhik Kundu

Rhik writes about the Indian economy and its crucial indicators. He is constantly navigating corporates, decoding policies, and dabbling with everything in between.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.