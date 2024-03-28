Unemployment rate in India doubles among educated youth: Former CEA Kaushik Basu says, ‘Change is coming’
‘I’m optimistic ordinary people can see this & change is coming,’ said former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Kaushik Basu.
Economist Kaushik Basu has commented on the massive rise of unemployment in India over the last couple of decades. The remarks by the former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India are about the India Employment Report 2024, published by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD).