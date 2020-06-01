Unemployment remained steady at 23.5% in May 2020: CMIE

Unemployment remained steady at 23.5% in May 2020: CMIE1 min read . 05:42 AM IST
Unemployment in Jharkhand highest at 59.2%, Uttarakhand lowest at 8.0%
India's unemployment rate remained steady at 23.5% in May 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This was not a significant deviation from unemployment numbers in the previous month.
Among large states, unemployment was highest in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Delhi at 59.2%, 46.2%, and 44.9% respectively. It was lowest in Uttarakhand, Assam, and Odisha at 8.0%, 9.6%, and 9.6% respectively. Tap or mouseover on a state in the map below to see unemployment numbers for it.
Unemployment in Jharkhand moved from 47.1% in Apr 2020 to 59.2% in May 2020. Over a longer time period, unemployment has moved from 1.6% in Jul 2017 to 59.2% in May 2020.
There are few frequently updated government metrics for tracking jobs in India, particularly in the informal sector. As a consequence, high frequency indicators like the CMIE Unemployment Survey tend to be used as a proxy for evaluating the health of the labour market. The survey has a sample size of 43,600 households per month that are well distributed geographically, and across urban and rural areas.
Data has been sourced from the CMIE Unemployment website.
