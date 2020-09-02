Home >News >India >Unemployment up, nearly 1 in 10 without work in urban areas
2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 08:05 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

The trend is worrisome as it comes in a month when most economic activities opened, say economists

NEW DELHI : Falling jobs in the formal sector and saturation in the farm sector drove up urban and rural unemployment respectively in August, leading to higher joblessness nationwide, at a time India has lifted most coronavirus-related restrictions imposed in March.

Urban unemployment crept up to 9.83% in August from 9.15% in July, according to monthly unemployment data released Tuesday by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In other words, roughly one in every 10 persons in urban areas cannot find work.

Overall unemployment rate rose to 8.35% in August from 7.43% in July. The figure is slightly lower than 8.75% in March, when the covid-19 pandemic began its sweep across India, but is far higher than in pre-covid-19 months like February, January and December when the rate was between 7.22% and 7.76%.

Likewise, rural unemployment rate rose to 7.65% from 6.66% in July.

Among states, Haryana was the worst-hit, with a whopping 33.5% unemployment rate in August, followed by Tripura (27.9%), whereas Karnataka (0.5%) and Odisha (1.4%) were better off in absorbing workers in August, CMIE data showed.

Economists and experts said the data is worrisome as it comes at a time when most economic activities were permitted. Continuing job cuts and suboptimal demand in a weak economic environment is fuelling the employment crisis.

Mahesh Vyas, managing director of CMIE said the data indicates a “fatigue in the labour market. There was a slowdown in the recovery in July if compared to May and June, and we see a slight decline in August."

“We may have to wait till end of September to see whether the recovery is just stabilizing or there is a fall," he added.

Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi said the economy is in bad shape, and demand has not revived much. “Besides, the labour force participation rate seems to have gone down as job creation slows and fear of the pandemic grows due to growth in daily positive cases," he said.

