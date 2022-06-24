Unemployment worries urban Indians: survey

Unemployment worries urban Indians: survey2 min read . 06:47 PM IST
Urban Indians are perturbed about joblessness and global citizens about Inflation, researcher Ipsos said in a survey released Friday.
The What Worries the World survey tracks public opinion on the most important social and political issues across the 27 markets including India among 19,000 adults. The report also covers whether people think things in their country are headed in the right or wrong direction.
Worries notwithstanding, India continues to be the second most optimistic market among 27 markets, surveyed by Ipsos. In fact, three in four urban citizens surveyed believe India is moving in the right direction.
Most global citizen were found to be pessimistic with at least 64% of those polled believing their country is on wrong track. Saudi Arabia once again emerged the most upbeat market with at least 96% of those polled showing confidence in the direction in which their country was headed. Peru (8%) emerged most downbeat with such a small number showing confidence in the future prospects of the country.
In all, Ipsos conducted 19,00 online interviews between 27 May and 6 June among adults aged 18-74 in the US, South Africa, Turkey, Israel and Canada and age 16-74 in all other countries.
Meanwhile, in India, unemployment tops the lost of concerns for Indians. Financial and political corruption worries Indians after unemployment, followed by poverty and social inequality. 23% of those surveyed also reported concerns around climate change; while 22% are concerned about crime and violence in the country.
“Unemployment is definitely a major issue that has not only emerged at the top now but has been surfacing time and again on What Worries the World monthly survey. The fact of the matter is that the prolonged pandemic has compounded the problem. With job losses due to shutdowns and some establishments trimming their workforce to offset the impact of the pandemic and job creation has not matched the demand," said Amit Adarkar, CEO Ipsos India.
Adarkar added that the government has taken adequate steps to bring inflation under control by reducing excise duties on fuel prices for instance. “Hence inflation is not among our top three or even five worries, unlike for our global counterparts," he said.
With the rebound, we are seeing the job market look up, he added.
“Agnipath Recruitment Scheme is another step by the government to channelize the youth to training and providing opportunities. MGNREGA is another scheme that has been going on for sometime. More steps are needed to address this issue," he said.
