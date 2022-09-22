Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
UNEP signs MoU with NCC to curb plastic pollution

UNEP signs MoU with NCC to curb plastic pollution

The ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ is among the slew of initiatives taken by the government to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 02:20 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The aim is to achieve the universal goal of clean water bodies through ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ and ‘Tide Turners Plastic Challenge programme’, the Ministry of Defence said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to tackle the issue of plastic pollution.

The aim is to achieve the universal goal of clean water bodies through ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ and ‘Tide Turners Plastic Challenge programme’, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The MoU was signed between DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and Resident Representative, UN World Food Programme Bishow Parajuli in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar; other senior officials of Ministry of Defence and representatives of UNEP.

The defence secretary asserted that 1.5 million NCC cadets have the ability to influence the thinking of youth across the world, exuding confidence that they will be instrumental in making the campaign a mass movement.

He thanked the UNEP for extending its support to NCC for the campaign, stating that “it is our collective responsibility to protect the environment for future generations to live a long and healthy life", the ministry said.

The ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ is among the slew of initiatives taken by the government to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he referred to as ‘Panchamrit’ during the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, COP26, held in Glasgow, Scotland between October 31 to November 13, 2021.

