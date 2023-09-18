UNESCO on Monday decided to inscribe Karnataka's Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas in the World Heritage list. The ancient site was part of UNESCO's Tentative list since 2014 and now the global body has decided to inscribe Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas in the World Heritage list. The Hoysalas temples showcase India's rich cultural and historical heritage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the news on his X handle and mentioned that timeless beauty and intricate details of the Hoysala temples.

"More pride for India! The magnificent Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The timeless beauty and intricate details of the Hoysala temples are a testament to India's rich cultural heritage and the exceptional craftsmanship of our ancestors," PM Modi said in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This serial property encompasses the three most representative examples of Hoysala-style temple complexes in southern India, dating from the 12th to 13th centuries. The Hoysala style was created through a careful selection of contemporary temple features and those from the past to create a different identity from neighboring kingdoms. The shrines are characterized by hyper-real sculptures and stone carvings that cover the entire architectural surface, a circumambulatory platform, a large-scale sculptural gallery, a multi-tiered frieze, and sculptures of the Sala legend. The excellence of the sculptural art underpins the artistic achievement of these temple complexes, which represent a significant stage in the historical development of Hindu temple architecture," UNESCO's website said about the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas

Sacred Ensembles of Hoysala at Belur Located in the Hassan district of Karnataka, the Hoysala temples of Belur are renowned for their exquisite architecture and intricate stone carvings. The temples depict the architectural prowess of the Hoysala dynasty, which ruled over the region between the 10th and 14th centuries. Chennakesava Temple which is one of the most significant temples was constructed by King Vishnuvardhana of the Hoysala dynasty in the 12th century to commemorate his victory over the Cholas.

The other temples part of the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysala at Belur are Kappe Chennigaraya Temple, Veeranarayana Temple, and Ranganayaki Temple which are relatively smaller in size than Chennakesava Temple but are famous for their architectural marvel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sacred Ensembles of Hoysala at Halebid Intricate carvings, finely detailed sculptures, and star-shaped architectural plans are the prime features of Sacred Ensembles of Hoysala at Halebid. The main Hoysaleswara temple was built in the 12th century during the reign of King Vishnuvardhana and is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the second Kedareshwara Temple showcases remarkable Hoysala architecture and stone carvings.