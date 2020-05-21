Even as India’s confirmed count of coronavirus infections nears 120,000, testing for the contagious disease—currently at 100,000 samples a day—remains uneven across the country.

The Union health ministry on Thursday said more than 2.61 million samples have been tested so far, with 103,532 tested in the past 24 hours at 555 labs (391 government-run and 164 private labs).

Almost 85% of the tests are being done in containment areas. Only four states—Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh—have done 250,000-350,000 tests each.

While Maharashtra has 12.62% of positive cases of the total tested samples, Andhra Pradesh has only 0.96%.

Similarly, in the next band of 100,000-250,000 tests done, there are seven states—Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha. The maximum positive cases are from Maharashtra (12.62%), Gujarat (7.85%), Delhi (7.24%) and Tamil Nadu (3.58%).

“Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-performing states with 7.85% and 7.24% of positive cases, whereas Karnataka and Odisha have the least number of positive cases with 0.88% and 0.98% cases in terms of number of people tested and positive status," said Girdhar Gyani, director general at the Association of Healthcare Providers-India (AHPI).

“The reasons for such disparity are not so much related to medical aspects but are more related to social and administrative side. These are issues that should be assessed and applied for correction not only at present locations but for emerging areas where migrants are likely to return or have returned," said Gyani.

Rajasthan was one of the states that began aggressive testing and contained infection better than other states initially, drawing praise for its Bhilwara model of strict lockdown and extensive testing. “Aggressive testing, based on a predefined logic, broadly in accordance with the protocol prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is the only way to identify positive cases," said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Rajasthan. “This helps in early detection of the cases which can then be isolated and provided quality care. By increasing our testing capacity from almost zero in early March, we can now conduct almost 12,000 tests per day at 16 locations. This augmented infrastructure will also help us in future public health management," he said.

According to the Union health ministry, the case mortality rate for covid-19 in India is 3.06%, far less than the global figure of 6.65%. An analysis of mortality indicates 64% deaths in males and 36% in females. In terms of age distribution, 0.5% deaths are reported in less than 15 years age group, 2.5% in 15-30 years age group, 11.4% in 30-45 years age group, 35.1% in 45-60 years age group and 50.5% in people above 60 years, a ministry statement said, adding 73% of deaths had underlying co-morbidities.

The government also said that a total of 45,299 patients have been cured of covid-19, including 3,002 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is improving continuously and is presently 40.32%.

“Our percentage of positive cases are 4.13%. While the number of cases are increasing at the rate of 5,000 per day now, so are the recoveries. The present rate of recovery is 40% which, by end of May, is likely to touch 50%," Gyani said, pointing out the uneven testing is a point of concern, and at the same time offers ground for learning.

The government also said that a team of researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an autonomous Institute under the Department of Science &Technology (DST), Government of India with collaboration from IISc Bengaluru have developed a heuristic predictive model for covid-19 that provides short-term predictions about the evolution of the disease and the medical needs that are generated as a consequence.

