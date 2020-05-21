Uneven testing threatens to dampen covid containment

Rajasthan was one of the states that began aggressive testing and contained infection better than other states initially, drawing praise for its Bhilwara model of strict lockdown and extensive testing. “Aggressive testing, based on a predefined logic, broadly in accordance with the protocol prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is the only way to identify positive cases," said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Rajasthan. “This helps in early detection of the cases which can then be isolated and provided quality care. By increasing our testing capacity from almost zero in early March, we can now conduct almost 12,000 tests per day at 16 locations. This augmented infrastructure will also help us in future public health management," he said.