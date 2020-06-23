Uneven trend of redemption seen in state development loans, says Icra

The proportion of total SDL issuance in the 10-year maturity bucket declined to 49% in FY20 from 65% in FY19. This was accompanied, Icra said, by an increase in the share of issuance of shorter tenor SDLs of less than 10-year tenor to 26% in FY20 from 15% in FY19, as well as longer tenor SDLs (more than 10-year tenor) to 25% from 20%, respectively.