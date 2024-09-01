Unexpected birthday celebration: Zomato delivery agent gets surprise and gift from customers | Watch

Updated1 Sep 2024, 05:17 PM IST
REUTERS

In a surprising moment, a Zomato delivery agent was greeted by birthday wishes and celebration in Ahmedabad.

A video of the heartwarming gesture, shared by Yash Shah on Instagram a week ago, has won over the internet.

As the customers realised that the delivery agent was working even on his birthday. They planned to give him a surprise.

As Shaikh reached the delivery point with the order, the customers greeted him with a cheerful rendition of “Happy Birthday” and also presented him with a gift.

“Spread happiness by whatever means you can. Thank you Zomato for giving us the opportunity,” the caption of the Instagram post reads.

Reacting to the post, Aakib Shaikh said: “Thank you so much, sir. This happened for the first time in my life and I felt very proud. It was my birthday, but more than that, what matters is that you gave my work an opportunity.”

The video has got around two million views, with countless likes, and several comments.

Here are few comments posted by Instagram users –

- “This is the best thing I saw on the internet today.”

- “I pay my internet bills for this kind of content.”

- “This video made my day.”

- “We are glad to have this engagement for humanity.”

Earlier in August, a viral video from Ahmedabad had showed that a Zomato agent was wading through waterlogged street to deliver an order amid heavy rainfall.

 

From past few days, many parts of Gujarat have been witnessing heavy rains, resulting in waterlogging in several areas.

Several parts of Ahmedabad, which fall under Gandhinagar, were inundated in knee-deep water following heavy rains earlier this week.

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 05:17 PM IST
