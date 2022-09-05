Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said it is unfair to call windfall tax as ad hoc as the tax rate and its resetting is carried out in complete consultations with the industry. She pointed out that the industry was taken into full confidence before the implementation of the windfall tax. Last month, the government trimmed down the windfall tax from ₹23,250 per tonne to ₹13,000 per tonne on the sale of locally produced crude oil.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}