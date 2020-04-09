Unfair to expect telcos to extend recharge benefits to all prepaid users: COAI

MUMBAI: Telecom companies have extended the validity of 2G prepaid connections to those who are not in a position to recharge services, but it was not appropriate to expect that the benefit would be given to all such customers, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) told the telecom regulator on Thursday.

“If the Authority and the Government feels there is a need to provide further benefit, including providing benefit to all the prepaid feature phone subscribers, then this should be provided in the form of a subsidy to the telecom sector like many other essential services. This could be adequately compensated from the Universal Service Obligation fund where more than ₹51,500 Crore is being lying unutilised as on 31.03.2020," noted COAI.

COAI said to ensure continuity of service during the lockdown, those who are at the bottom of the pyramid and not in a position to recharge their prepaid services, member operators have provided extended validity for continuation of their services and talk time benefits to enable them to make essential calls.

“The customers who actually required support from the telecom service providers for continuation of their services in the initial period of lockdown are in the range of 80-100 million whereas our member operators have collectively extended the benefits for continuation of services to around 280-300 million subscribers," wrote COAI.

Trai had written to 7 April to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and MTNL to accelerate the corrective measures to ensure uninterrupted services to all prepaid users during the lockdown and sought an immediate compliance report from the telcos.

The telecom regulator said in the letters, “Airtel and VIL had followed a selective approach in giving relaxation to subscribers in extending the validity and giving a credit of ₹10 to each subscriber, and as a result all the 2G subscribers were not covered and are facing hardships in absence of any recharge facilities."

The value of such benefits is more than ₹600 crore, according to COAI estimates. Therefore, the expectation that the benefit will be extended further, including to all the prepaid customers, who have the means to recharge, is not appropriate.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced extending the validity of their prepaid plans till April 17, 2020 for customers using feature phones and/ or low-income customers. BSNL had also announced similar measures.

The telcos also credited ₹10 talktime to low-income/ feature phone customers. Reliance Jio, had announced that it will give 100 minutes of calls and SMS free of cost to its JioPhone users. It has also announced that their users’ numbers won’t be suspended, if they don’t recharge their numbers.

