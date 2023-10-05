Unfazed by Trudeau's smear campaign, India to counter radical Khalistan movement globally
Indian national security establishment is unfazed by Trudeau's unsubstantiated charge on Nijjar killing and will continue to counter Khalistan movement.
It has now been 17 days since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the Canadian Parliament to accuse the Narendra Modi government of ordering the extra-judicial killing of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. The Modi government rejected the accusation on day 1 and asked Trudeau to provide legal evidence to back so-called “credible allegations."