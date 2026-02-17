‘Unforgivable’: Delhi’s Sunder Nursery apologises after backlash over barring cerebral palsy child Inika from swing

Delhi’s Sunder Nursery is in the spotlight since its security guards allegedly stopped a specially-abled child from using a swing. A video of an altercation between the child’s family and park staff, which was shot by the child's mother, went viral on social media. Following this controversy over accessibility and inclusion in public spaces, Delhi's Sunder Nursery issued a clarification.

Why did this video spark outrage? In the video, a guard is allegedly seen making an insensitive remark at a five-year-old child with cerebral palsy while refusing access to play facility at the park.

According to the parents, their daughter Inika was denied access to a swing inside the park. In the video, Inika’s family claimed that the guard made a derogatory statement, “Iska dimaag theek nahin hai” (“Her mind is not okay”) and asked them to leave and were manhandled.

Asserting that they were manhandled, Inika’s mother questioned the guards, “Bacchi ki halat ka kya matlab hai? Tum s**** doctor hai?” (What do you mean by the child’s condition? Are you some doctor?)."

Sunder Nursery issues clarification Sunder Nursery's management apologised for the guard's wrong use of words through an open letter posted on Instagram. “We remain committed to ensuring @sundernurserygardens is an inclusive place with no room for discrimination," it said.

Apologising over the guard's language, Ratish Nanda, the architect who restored Sunder Nursery, called it “unforgiveable” and “assured efforts to keep Park safe for Persons with Disability and Neurodivergence.”

Suggesting that the management rendered repeated apologies but to no response from Inika’s parents, the letter added, “With my first apology, I had sought a meeting with you and requested the full footage to initiate required action.”

“We are deepening our sensitization effort to ensure @sundernurserygardens remain the most inclusive of all spaces in Delhi. Our staff, including guards, gardeners, cleaners & others work tirelessly to make this safe, inclusive & happy space for everyone,” the apology said.

Ratish Nanda asserted Sunder Nursery's commitment to inclusion and clarified that only the zipline was restricted for safety reasons.

maintained that Sunder Nursery is an inclusive place. Clarifying that only a high-risk zipline activity was restricted on safety grounds, the statement added, “It was only access the 15 feet overhead Zipline - did the guard refuse entry in consideration to SAFETY. Most will not be able to describe Cerebral Palsy in Hindi – मस्तिष्क पक्षाघात या प्रमस्तिष्क पक्षाघात! I regret his words & that she was stopped despite your presence.”

