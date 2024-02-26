Nafe Singh Rathee killed: INLD chief received death threat 6 months ago, claims Abhay Chautala | Top 10 updates
INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Bahadurgarh near Delhi. Haryana Speaker extended condolences, demanding CBI probe. INLD leader blamed state government for lack of security measures.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta extended his condolences to the family of INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) Chief Nafe Singh Rathee who was shot dead by assailants while he was traveling in his SUV in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message