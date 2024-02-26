INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Bahadurgarh near Delhi. Haryana Speaker extended condolences, demanding CBI probe. INLD leader blamed state government for lack of security measures.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta extended his condolences to the family of INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) Chief Nafe Singh Rathee who was shot dead by assailants while he was traveling in his SUV in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. I am deeply saddened by this loss. I extend my condolences," he said.

Here are top 10 updates on INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee's murder,

1) Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon." Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.

2) INLD leader Abhay Chautala on Sunday held Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is responsible for the murder of state party Chief Nafe Singh Rathee and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

3) He asserted that the state government failed to provide necessary security measures, even though Rathee informed senior police officials of the threats to his life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) “The incident that has taken place today (death of party chief Nafe Singh Rathee), for this the state government is responsible. They are responsible because, six months ago, Nafe Singh told me, the police informed him that his life was in danger and he could be attacked anytime. He (Nafe Singh Rathee) wrote to the SP, CM, and DG that they must investigate this and provide him with security…," Chautala told ANI.

5) He further demanded a CBI inquiry into the case and said, “The party will take strict action on this and force the government to conduct a CBI investigation."

6) Apart from Nafe Singh Rathee, another party worker who was traveling with the INLD chief also lost his life whereas three private gunmen hired by Rathee were critically injured in the attack.

7) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The news of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state...Today no one is feeling safe in the state."

8) Nafe Singh Rathee was a member of the 9th and 10th Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Bahadurgarh constituency. In addition to being two times MLA, he served two terms as Chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council.

9) "The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security," INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI.

10) The 70-year-old politician had received multiple death threats and had made multiple appeals to the government to provide police protection.

(With inputs from agencies)

