'Unfortunate, ironic': NC, PDP fume as The Kashmir Files wins laurels for 'integration' at National Film Awards 20231 min read 26 Aug 2023, 05:01 AM IST
Political parties fume as The Kashmir Files wins the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.
"The Kashmir Files" winning the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration is very unfortunate and nothing can be more ironic than this, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party said here on Friday.
