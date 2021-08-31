Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed sternly on Tuesday to avoid large gatherings during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav festivals in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a crowd, Uddhav stated that even the Centre has said that the third wave of COVID-19 is expected and has asked states, through a letter, to avoid gatherings during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. “We should show this letter to those who want to protest," he added.

“Some people want to take out yatras. This is so unfortunate. People are organizing events and putting the life of the common man in danger," the chief minster further expressed.

The Mumbai police had earlier issued notices under section 149 CrPC to 38 “Dahi Handi" organisers, to prevent cognisable offences.

Thackeray last week told organisers of the Dahi Handi festival that the state should set an example by setting aside celebration of festivals for some time to get rid of the coronavirus completely. He had said the health of citizens should be given priority during a pandemic.

Moreover, earlier, the Centre had advised the state to consider imposing local restrictions on these festivals and mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity

Bhushan said the directions were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry for focussed containment measures.

"In light of this order, and in view of mass events and public gatherings expected during celebration of upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganpati Utsav) in Maharashtra, it is advised that the state may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and mass gatherings," Bhushan said.

"This is particularly important in view of circulation of more transmissible variants of concern being reported by various states, including Maharashtra. I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour may result in losing the impetus that Maharashtra and the country has gained so far in managing the pandemic," he added.

