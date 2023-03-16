'Unfortunately, I'm an MP,' says Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh quickly butts in to correct | Watch2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was lambasted by social media trolls after asserting that he was ‘unfortunately a member of Parliament’. Gandhi had rephrased himself during the presser after the inadvertent gaffe was seemingly flagged by Jairam Ramesh.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself facing Twitter trolls yet again on Thursday after an unfortunate turn of phrase went viral. The Wayanad MP - who appeared in parliament for the first time amid a row over his remarks on Indian democracy in the UK - alleged that the Centre was 'scared' of the Adani issue. Addressing a press conference following the adjournment of Parliament, Gandhi insisted that he ‘wanted to put forth my stand’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×