Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself facing Twitter trolls yet again on Thursday after an unfortunate turn of phrase went viral. The Wayanad MP - who appeared in parliament for the first time amid a row over his remarks on Indian democracy in the UK - alleged that the Centre was 'scared' of the Adani issue. Addressing a press conference following the adjournment of Parliament, Gandhi insisted that he ‘wanted to put forth my stand’.

"The entire matter is about distraction. The government and the Prime Minister are scared of the Adani issue because of this they have prepared this entire 'tamasha'. I feel that they will not let me speak in Parliament because the main question is still on the table. What is the relation between Adani and PM Modi and why are the defence contracts being given to him?" Gandhi asked.

The problem arose when the lawmaker told assembled reporters that his first responsibility was to “answer in the Parliament".

Also read: 'I want to speak but...', Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on London remarks

“I would like to go into the details with you. Unfortunately I'm a member of Parliament...and I'm hopeful that I will be allowed to speak in Parliament. So I would like to first place my statement on the floor of the House. And then after that I'll be happy to have whatever discussion you want with me," Gandhi said.

Following a quick aside from fellow party leader Jairam Ramesh the Wayanad MP clarified: “Unfortunately for you I'm a member of Parliament…"

In spite of the clarification, many on Twitter were quick to mock the Congress leader, sharing the abbreviated clip and quoting his initial comment.

"Can't write without seeing, can't speak without asking and then he has to become PM too. Well what does it mean that "unfortunately I'm a member of parliament"? Somebody forced you? If you cannot respect the dignity of Parliament and the post of MP, then resign," read an outraged tweet from Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar in Hindi (roughly translated).

Others still contended that Gandhi ‘had to be corrected’ after making an unfortunate gaffe.

बिना देखे लिख नहीं सकते हैं, बिना पूछे बोल नहीं सकते हैं और फिर इन्हे पीएम भी बनना है।

वैसे इसका क्या मतलब हुआ कि "unfortunately I'm a member of parliament"? आपको किसी ने जबरदस्ती बनाया है? अगर आप संसद एवं सांसद पद की गरिमा का सम्मान नहीं कर सकते तो इस्तीफा दे दें।@blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/yrLYD8yF0L — MP Rajkumar chahar (@Rajkumarchahar9) March 16, 2023

Watch the presser here:

(With inputs from agencies)