UNGA praises India's role at United Nations3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:13 PM IST
UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid praised India and called it a ‘source of pride’ not only for South Asia but all peace loving democracies
The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Abdulla Shahid, on Monday, praised India for its contributions to the global body. He described India as a “source of pride" not only for South Asia but for all peace-loving democracies, while acknowledging the crucial role played by India at the United Nations.