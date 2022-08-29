The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Abdulla Shahid, on Monday, praised India for its contributions to the global body. He described India as a “source of pride" not only for South Asia but for all peace-loving democracies, while acknowledging the crucial role played by India at the United Nations.

UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the United Nations which comprises all 193 member states. It is a platform for the multilateral discussion on the issues of international importance and issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

President Abdulla also acknowledged the crucial role India played during the Covid-19 pandemic. He underscored that India not only recovered from the disease itself but even assisted several other countries and acted as a “pharmacy of the world" during the tough times.

UNGA President is currently on a visit to India and he met Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Monday where they discussed a range of issues including cooperation at the United Nations.

He also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who congratulated him for his impeccable leadership of the UN body. The Vice President especially praised his leadership in the wake of Covid-19 recovery and ongoing international conflicts.

"During the meeting, the PGA (President of General Assembly) acknowledged the important role played by India at the United Nations, including at the UN Security Council, where he termed it as a 'source of pride for not only South Asia, but for all peace loving democracies," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Acknowledging India's pivotal role during the pandemic recovery phase, PGA underscored that India had proven to be the 'pharmacy of the world' and assisted several countries in the remotest parts of the world," it said in a statement.

Union Minister S. Jaishankar affirmed after the meeting that the “Neighborhood First Policy" of India and “India First Policy" of Maldives complement each other.

"Glad to meet FM of Maldives and UNGA President @abdulla_shahid. Congratulated him on the achievements of his UNGA Presidency. Working together to advance our special relationship. India's Neighbourhood First and Maldives' India First policies complement each other," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

President Abdulla also stated that the discussion with the Indian minister touched upon the importance of multilateralism and the achievements of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Always good to meet H.E. @DrSJaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs. Our discussions touched on the achievements of the 76th session of the General Assembly as well as the importance of multilateralism," he tweeted.

Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra also met President Abdulla and apprised him of the Indian priorities in the upcoming UNGA session as well as during India's remaining time at UNSC.

"Abdulla Shahid's visit further strengthens India's multifaceted partnership with the Maldives, which occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the MEA said.

Abdulla Shahid is the foreign minister of Maldives and his visit comes almost a month after Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's trip to New Delhi. During his visit India and Maldives signed six agreements to expand the overall cooperation in a range of areas such as cyber security, housing and disaster management.

Union Minister S. Jaishankar also separately met Maldivian Speaker and former President Mohammad Nasheed, who is also visiting India.

"Good to meet Speaker of Maldives' Majlis @MohamedNasheed in New Delhi. Discussed regional and global developments," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"We discussed the Maldives and issues facing Indian Ocean island nations. Of course, Sri Lanka's financial crisis worries us both. I'm always impressed by the Minister's depth and breadth of knowledge," Nasheed said

Maldives is India's key partner in the Indian Ocean region and the bilateral relations between the two nations are on an upward trajectory for the last few years. India also voted in favor of Maldives for the post of President of UNGA.

